In mid-October 2021, Detectives with the Porterville Police Department General Investigations Unit began to investigate the report of a child molestation that occurred in the City of Porterville. Through their investigation, Detectives learned that suspect Luis Angel Tapia Gutierrez had sexually molested three different children, ranging from 6 to 12 years old, over a period of several years at different locations within the City of Porterville.
On October 29, 2021 at approximately 7:40 A.M., Detectives located Gutierrez at a residence in Porterville and arrested him for the crimes he committed against the three victims. Gutierrez was arrested for Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a Child, Oral Copulation upon a Child, and Sodomy of a Child. Gutierrez was later booked at the South County Detention Facility, where his bail has been set at $1,500,000.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Maria Aguillon with the Porterville Place Department at (559) 782-7400.