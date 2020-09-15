A Porterville man accused of child endangerment, contributing the the delinquency of a minor and being under the influence of a controlled substance has been arrested.
Shawn Hampton, 42, was arrested. At about 10 a.m. Monday, Porterville Police Officers responded to a
call of a male subject asleep in a vehicle in the sub 100 block of W. Belleview Avenue. Officers located the vehicle with Hampton asleep inside, along with a 15 year old female runaway. Hampton wasn't related to the female juvenile.
Hampton displayed signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance, was displaying false evidence of registration on his vehicle, and had drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. The juvenile was found to be a ward of the state and a runaway. Both Hampton and the juvenile denied any inappropriate activity between them but neither were cooperative with the investigation. The juvenile was turned over to Child Welfare Services.
Hampton was transported to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office, South County Detention Facility, where he is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.