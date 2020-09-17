A Porterville man accused of resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer has been arrested.
Cesar Juarez, 45, was arrested. At about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, a Porterville Police Officer responded to a residence in the 1400 block of N. Cottage Street regarding a subject at the residence who was unwanted.
The subject, Juarez, also had warrants for his arrest for previous domestic violence. Upon contact, Juarez refused to comply with commands and violently resisted arrest.
Juarez used his elbow to strike the officer during the struggle before he was finally taken into custody. The involved officer was treated and released at a local medical facility for an injury received during the struggle. Juarez was transported to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, South County Detention Facility, where he's being held in lieu of $110,000 bail.