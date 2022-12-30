While major storms are bringing significant rainfall in the area this week and through the upcoming weekend as well, the federal government is still providing millions of dollars to South Valley agencies to deal with lingering effects of the drought.
Last week the Department of Interior announced $84.7 million in drought resiliency grants to be awarded to 36 agencies throughout the West to help deal with the drought. Among the agencies that received a grant was the Porterville Irrigation District that received a $461,000 grant.
The grants come from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that was passed by Congress and signed by President Biden late this past summer. The selected projects are designed to provide for innovation resilience efforts such as groundwater storage, the capturing of rainwater, underground aquifer recharge, water reuse and other methods to stretch existing water supplies.
"As climate change exacerbates drought impacts throughout the Western United States, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is advancing our work to invest in innovative, locally-led water infrastructure projects and provide clean, reliable water to families and communities across the country,” said Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Tanya Trujillo. "Today’s funding will assist our local partners as they work to build drought resilience and improve water security for their community."
"Drought resilience is more important now than ever as the West is experiencing more severe and longer droughts," added Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton. "This investment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in locally-led projects will help solidify community's water supplies and allow families and farmers to respond to the challenges posed by drought."
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allocates $8.3 billion for Bureau of Reclamation water infrastructure projects over the next five years to advance drought resilience and expand access to clean water for families, farmers and wildlife. The funding will be used to repair aging water delivery systems, maintain dams, complete rural water projects, and protect aquatic ecosystems.
The $84.7 million allocated is part of $1 billion to be provided through the WaterSmart program designed to support the efforts of states, tribes and local agencies to increase their water supplies and improve their infrastructure. Another goal of the program is to prevent agencies from having to battle over limited water supplies.
Of the projects selected many are in the Valley from Fresno to Kern County. Many of the projects received funding received $2 million or more with the Cawelo Water District in Kern County receiving $5 million for a project to reuse produced water.
Five agencies in Kern County received the bulk of the funding awarded to the Valley, receiving $11 million.
Part of that funding will be shared between Kern and Tulare Counties as the Delano-Earlimart Irrigatin District received more than $2.3 million for its Turnipseed Water Bank project.
The Fresno Irrigation District received $2 million for its Carter-Bybee Recharge Basin Project. Also in Tulare County the Pixley Irrigation District received $2 million.
The Porterville Irrigation District was awarded fudning for its North West Service Area Conjunctive Use Groundwater Recharge Project.
The district will construct a water distribution system that will serve 675 acres in the district that currently only has access to groundwater. A pipeline will be constructed along Road 196 between the Lower Tule River Irrigation District No. 4 Canal and Avenue 176 north of the Tule River northwest of Potereville.
The project will enable the district to use and capture additional water during wet years to supply water to growers, enhancing its current conjunctive use program in lieu of groundwater recharge. About 840 acres per year of water will be better managed as a result of the project.
The project is important as the district and this area has been experiencing extreme to exceptional drought despite the recent storm activity. The project is part of the Tule River Basin Integrated Regional Water Management Plan.
Locally the Porterville Irrigation District oversees the allocation of water for about 16,900 acres.