Porterville International Airport?
Maybe not quite yet but the city of Porterville has been awarded a multi-million grant for the major expansion of Porterville Municipal Airport, which will enable it to support the operation of large jet aircraft.
The city has received a $4.44 million federal grant for a major upgrade to the airport taxiway.
The grant has been awarded by the United States Department of Transportation through the Federal Aviation Administration and the Airport Improvement Program (AIP).
The grant will pay 90 percent of the cost for the rehabilitation of the parallel taxiway and the reconfiguration of three connecting taxiways to meet current FAA geometric standards. The taxiway rehabilitation project is part of planned multi-phase enhancements that will provide significant upgrades to the airport over the next several years, including a shift of the runway to increase the runway length from currently approximately 6,000 feet to 7,800 feet, making it possible to support the operation of large jet aircraft.
The city stated it was thankful for the support of Congressman Kevin McCarthy, who currently represents Porterville, calling him a “consistent champion and support of the city's pursuit of federal grants and associated improvements to the Porterville community, including this FAA grant.”
The city stated McCarthy also played a key role in it receiving a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, SAFER, federal grant for the Porterville Fire Department, which is funding six additional firefighters.
The Porterville Municipal Airport opened in 1942 as a training base during World War II and is a former U.S. Army Air Force base. The city of Porterville obtained the airport from the U.S. Army in 1948.
The airport serves as the regional home Air Attack Base for CalFire and the U.S. Forest Service as well as providing fixed base operations and other aviation services.