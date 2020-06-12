Call it the unofficial beginning to summer. A beloved summer tradition opens today.
The opening day for Gisler Farms 2020 season is today as it will open at 9 a.m. at the corner of Newcomb and Olive. Gisler Farms has posted on its Facebook page it anticipates an ample supply of both yellow and white corn so it won’t be necessary to be at the Gisler Farms stand right when it opens at 9 a.m.
But it should be noted last year when Gisler Farms opened a long line of customers formed an hour before it opened.
And in less than an hour when Gisler Farms posted on Facebook it was opening today the post had already been shared 165 times with more than 200 views and more than 50 comments.
“So lucky to have this delicious treat,” Karen Vanni commented on the post. “See you tomorrow.”
One person actually posted on Facebook he would be camping overnight so he could be the first one in line. Gisler Farms will be open Monday through Saturday and will be closed on Sundays.
And Gisler Farms hasn’t raised its price. The cost for a baker’s dozen (13) of corn remains the same as last year at a reasonable $7.
There will also be yellow and green zucchini. Gisler Farms posted it will have red and green tomatoes and string beans later in the season.
Gisler Farms posted it will have drive-thru and walk-up service. Face coverings won’t be required but social distancing will be implemented. Those who are using drive-thru service need to enter on the westside from Olive Avenue.
Area residents have come to love the sweet taste of Gisler Farms corn. For more than three decades, the Gisler family have grown varieties of sweet and super-sweet corn and sold them fresh from their fields. Gisler Farms corn is GMO-free, and the Gisler family perform trials every year to stay on top of new varieties coming out.
The Gisler family is also known for how picky they are when it comes to the standards they set for their corn.
“Every night we sit down and do a little taste test. Sometimes we even do blindfold tests,” Kim Gisler told the Recorder last summer.
People have been known to come from all over the state and out of state to sample the corn.
Those associated with Gisler Farms also say they enjoy how their operation every summer has become a community gathering place for family and friends.
“We look forward to seeing everybody,” Gisler Farms posted on its Facebook page.