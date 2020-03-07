Capt. Ramon Figueroa's daughter throws out first pitch
With a captivating smile and the gym's full attention, Amelia Figueroa threw out the first pitch of the season to applause from hundreds of supporters in attendance for the Porterville Girls Fastpitch opening ceremony Friday evening at Monache High School.
Figueroa, the daughter of the late Porterville Fire Captain Ramon Figueroa, threw the first pitch to firefighter Sabrina Barrios, who gave her a big hug afterwards while her mom and brother watched from behind.
Prior to the pitch, PGF announced they would be dedicating the softball season to Capt. Figueroa and firefighter Patrick Jones, who lost their lives in the line of duty battling the Porterville City Library fire on Feb. 18. The Porterville Fire Department also sponsors Amelia's team — the UCLA Bruins 6U.
Along with dedicating their season to the fallen firefighters, PGF also announced all uniforms have ribbons on the back honoring the fallen firefighters and presented the Figueroa family and the fire department with softballs commemorating the two firefighters.
Porterville Girls Fastpitch is in their fifth year and begin the season today. They have teams ranging from T-Ball to 18U.