PRESS RELEASE11/16/20PORTERVILLE GANG MEMBER SENTENCED TO LIFEIN PRISON FOR OPERATION RED SOL CONSPIRACYOn November 4, 2020, the Tulare County Superior Court sentenced Robert Duran, age 39, to 56 years-to-life in prison for conspiracy to commit murder. On December 18, 2018, a jury convicted Duran of conspiracy to commit murder with the special allegation that the crime was for the benefit of a criminal street gang and that one of the conspirators was armed with a gun. Duran possess a prior 2002 strike for gun possession with a gang special allegation. In August and September of 2015, local law enforcement and the California Department of Justice conducted a large scale wiretap operation targeting the Tulare County Norteno criminal street gang named Operation Red Sol. On October 1, 2005, 52 violent gang members were arrested in the operation. Eighty-two defendants in total were charged with 151 crimes including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery, weapons, and drugs. At over 400 pages, it remains thelargest criminal case filed in Tulare County history. On August 29, 2015, Duran, a member of the Norteno street gang in Porterville, received orders from superior gang members to “take care of” rival gang members. On September 3, 2015, law enforcement intercepted gang members, one of whom was armed with a gun, in a stolen car on their way to the target house in Lindsay. Another gang member, Marcos Nevarez, conducted surveillance of the target. Duran was coordinating the operation by phone. Law enforcement arrested both Duran and Nevarez during the gang sweep in October 2015. In 2018, Nevarez was found guilty of gang conspiracy, street terrorism, and other gang related crimes. He was sentenced to 25 years-to-life in prison in 2019.The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Benjamin Taksa and was primarily investigated by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and the California Department of Justice with assistance from numerous Tulare County law enforcement agencies.
Porterville gang member sentenced to life
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Curfew possible, PDC site could reopen, new mask guidelines
- COVID-19 update: Outlook continues to be bleak for Tulare County
- Porterville gang member sentenced to life
- Porterville woman accused of murder arrested
- SpaceX capsule with 4 astronauts reaches space station
- Newsom says he made 'bad mistake' attending pricey party
- Cousins, Vikings overcome Patterson return, beat Bears 19-13
- Bears hampered by same offensive issues in loss to Vikings
Most Popular
Articles
- Man accused of possessing narcotics for sale arrested
- COVID-19 update: Outlook continues to be bleak for Tulare County
- COVID-19 update: County still moving further away from red tier
- Springville resident who sold program to Gates coming out with book
- Porterville man sentenced to death
- Local assistance center closed due to COVID case
- Porterville Veterans Cruise Day held to honor Veterans
- The war is still with him": Cordova reflects on his time in Vietnam
- Porterville woman accused of murder arrested
- Porterville Military Academy: Forging Leaders
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Community Calendar
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 23
-
Apr 3
-
Nov 15
-
Dec 5
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 2