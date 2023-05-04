A plea for help to make sure the annual Porterville Flag Day ceremony will continue to be held this year was made at Tuesday's Porterville City Council meeting.
The Flag Day ceremony in which the large American flag at the Grocery Outlet Shopping Center near the corner of Main and Olive is replaced every year is in jeopardy of not happening. The ceremony is held every year on Flag Day, June 14.
Yolanda Bocenegra of the Porterville Flag Day Committee and the Porterville Exchange Club reported the Flag Day ceremony was in jeopardy of not being held.
Bocenegra told the council she was coming before them with a “heavy heart today” as she had to report help was needed in putting on “a long standing tradition in Porterville.” “I'm here to inform you this cherished tradition is in jeopardy of being lost,” she said.
Bocenegra said due to a lack if interest, leadership and a lack of donation of time and funding the Porterville Flag Day Committee “is struggling to make this event happen. Despite their best efforts they cannot make this happen on their own.”
She said Flag Day has always been “a collaborative effort with many organizations and individuals coming together” to make it happen.
“Unfortunately in recent years fewer organizations have stepped forward to help with this event,” Bocenegra said.
As far as the lack of help, Bocenegra said “this has put a strain on the time, energy and resources of the organizers,” referring to the Flag Day Committee.
Bocenegra called on the city council, businesses and organizations “to step up and preserve a vital piece of this community. We cannot afford to lose this.”
She noted Porterville has been named as an All-America City in part due to its patriotism. She said physical and monetary donations, volunteer hours and leadership efforts are needed to continue the Flag Day ceremony.
Bocenegra said “many, many items need to be purchased,” including the large American flag, which costs $3,000, she said. She added other costs include renting the lift for the ceremony. “All of this adds up,” she said.
She invited anyone interested including business and organizations to attend the next Flag Day Committee meeting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 10 at the Elks Lodge at Main and Morton. She asked a representative from the city council be at that meeting.
“Hopefully we can put this together,” Bocenegra said.