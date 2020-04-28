Porterville Farmers Insurance agent Christina Miceli has been named to the national insurer’s Presidents Council.
Membership in the Presidents Council is the organization’s most elite honor for the top one percent of agents and district managers.
“A heartfelt congratulations to Christina Miceli on being selected as a member of Presidents Council, the most prestigious achievement club at Farmers Insurance,” said Kirk Parker, Farmers Insurance Territory Executive. “Christina’s exemplary work has shown that she is among the most elite agents in the country. On behalf of Farmers, I want to acknowledge and thank Christina for all her efforts that make a difference for our customers and our organization."
The elite group of agents and district managers who make up the Presidents Council are leaders in their communities, mentors to other agents and district managers, and considered exemplary business owners. They were selected on the basis of a number of criteria, including their excellence in providing best in class service, their consistent top-ranked business performance and their commitment to furthering the goals and ideals of the Farmers organization. As members of the Presidents Council, Miceli and her fellow Council members will serve as direct liaisons with their peers across the country and act as a sounding board to the leadership of the national insurer.
“It truly is an honor to be named to Presidents Council,” said Miceli. “I look forward to sharing my experience and knowledge with the Farmers leadership and working with my fellow agents across the country to provide the organization with our insights.”