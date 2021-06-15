The Porterville Fair is back and while it will be a scaled back version, there will be again the food and rides that come with the fair.
The Porterville Fair will present Ride and Dine from July 8-11 at the Porterville Fairgrounds. Admission will be $5 and parking will be $5.
This year's fair will feature amusement rides, games and concessions provided by Butler Amusements. There will also be other outdoor vendors.
In addition, the Eagles Lodge will provide a beer garden in which only beer and wine will be sold. The Porterville Fair Board will release a schedule of events for the fair soon.
The livestock portion of the fair has already been held as 4-H and FFA youth were able to show their animals as part of the “Bid For The Kid” event.
For more information visit PortervilleFair.com or call 781-6582.