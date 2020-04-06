While the Porterville Fair Board had to cancel the annual fair that was scheduled to be held next month, the main purpose of the fair will continue. After all, the main purpose of the fair was to provide a way for area youth to show and sell their livestock.
The Porterville Fair will conduct the 2020 Save Our Sale and Bid For the Kid. The process will begin on Wednesday, April 8 when buyer letters will be mailed out with the new format and number and new forms attached.
On Friday, April 17 the fair will have a page on its website for donations for animal add-ons by the public and buyers. Purchase forms will also be available on the website at that time.
The deadline for youth who exhibit their livestock to declare which animal with an ear tag they want to sell is 4 p.m. Monday, April 20.
on Friday, April 24 the list of sellers by club, chapter and animal will be posted on the fair’s website. Buyer information must be received or postmarked by 4 p.m. Friday, May 1 for purchase of add-ons to sale animals.
Hogs will be allowed onto the fairgrounds from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9. That’s when weigh-in and grading will occur prior to them being placed in stalls.
Cattle will be allowed on the fairgrounds from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Monday, May 11 when again weigh-in and grading will occur prior to placing in pens.
Later on Monday, May 11 from 2:30 to 5 p.m. that process at the fairgrounds will be held for sheep and goats.
On Friday, May 15, a committee and fair staff will review any additional add-on bids that have been placed on animals.
Checks will be made available for pickup by leaders and advisors on Friday, May 22.
Exhibitors may bring more than one pre tagged animal to be weighed but will be allowed to sell just one-pre tagged animal. The process involved is designed to limit the number of people on the fairgrounds.
It’s planned for leaders, advisors and parents to deliver animals to the fairgrounds. Only exhibitors in vehicles will be allowed on the fairgrounds.
Animals will be designated market ready or not market ready at the scale by a non-fair third party. There will be no live pick up of animals that are purchased.
The suggested minimum bids are $2.25 per pound for beef; $2 a pound for hogs; $4 a pound for sheep; $5 a pound for goats. Buyers can name an exhibitor and buy an animal for this minimum price or more.
Buyers must fill out one absentee buyer form for each animal they purchase. Buyers will provide in order their preference of the animals they want to buy. Additionally, buyers may assign the purchase of their animal to the livestock or sale committee members.
If a tie occurs for an animal between buyers, the first bid received will be used unless a second bid was higher. The losing bidder will given a chance to place a bid on another animal or add-on.
Exhibitors will need to write buyer letters asking for support.
Fair staff is putting a process in place to execute this system over the coming weeks,” stated Porterville Fair Livestock Chairman John Corkins in a letter about how the livestock sale will take place.
For more information, visit portervillefair.com