Porterville Fair Schedule: Thursday

Thursday, May 18

Porterville Breakfast Rotary

Sierra View Medical Center

Tulare County Office of Education

present

SPECIAL FRIENDS DAY 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

PHYSICS DAY 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

General Admission 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Food Vendors 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Heritage Lounge 4 to 10 p.m.

Carnival 4 p.m. to closing

Outdoor Commercial Exhibits 5 to 11 p.m.

Indoor Commercial Exhibits 5 to 10 p.m.

4H and FFA Project Exhibits 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Barn Closes 10 p.m.

Corkins Farming Presents

SHEEP SHOW

9 a.m. Ring 2

FFA Lamb Showmanship followed by FFA Market Lamb Show

followed by Feeder Lambs FFA and 4-H show together

9 a.m. Ring 1

4-H Market Lamb Show followed by

4H Lamb Showmanship

BEEF SHOW

9 a.m. Ring 3

Beef Cattle Show 4-H followed by FFA

following by Commercial Bred Heifer Show

Porterville Rock and Recycle, Inc.

Presents

POULTRY SHOW

9 a.m. Rabbit Barn

Porterville Asphalt Inc.

Presents

RABBIT SHOW

10 a.m. Rabbit Barn

DAIRY CATTLE SHOW

2 p.m. Ring 3

MEAT GOAT SHOW

2 p.m. (following sheep show) Ring 2

SMALL ANIMAL ROUND ROBIN

5 p.m. Ring 1

HERITAGE ANIMAL SHOWCASE WITH BRENNA GALLOWAY

followed by

SELECTION OF GRAND CHAMPIONS

Mark Hog

Pen of Two Market Hogs

Market Lamb

Part of Two Market Lams

Meat Goat

Market Steer

5 to 11 p.m.

Noah's Way Exotic Petting Zoo

Noah's Way Pony Rides

Eurojump Bungee Bounce

Rock Wall

ROTARY STAGE

PHS Studio Band 5 p.m.

Deenie's Dance Studio 5:45 p.m.

Sensations Baton and Dance Co. 6:30 p.m.

Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Circus Luminescense

6 to 8:45 p.m.

LIVE Shark Encounter (EXPO BUILDING)

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Music for Fairs-Steel Drums

5 to 8:30 p.m.

 

 

 

