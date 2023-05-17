Porterville Fair Schedule: Thursday
Thursday, May 18
Porterville Breakfast Rotary
Sierra View Medical Center
Tulare County Office of Education
present
SPECIAL FRIENDS DAY 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
PHYSICS DAY 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
General Admission 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Food Vendors 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Heritage Lounge 4 to 10 p.m.
Carnival 4 p.m. to closing
Outdoor Commercial Exhibits 5 to 11 p.m.
Indoor Commercial Exhibits 5 to 10 p.m.
4H and FFA Project Exhibits 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Barn Closes 10 p.m.
Corkins Farming Presents
SHEEP SHOW
9 a.m. Ring 2
FFA Lamb Showmanship followed by FFA Market Lamb Show
followed by Feeder Lambs FFA and 4-H show together
9 a.m. Ring 1
4-H Market Lamb Show followed by
4H Lamb Showmanship
BEEF SHOW
9 a.m. Ring 3
Beef Cattle Show 4-H followed by FFA
following by Commercial Bred Heifer Show
Porterville Rock and Recycle, Inc.
Presents
POULTRY SHOW
9 a.m. Rabbit Barn
Porterville Asphalt Inc.
Presents
RABBIT SHOW
10 a.m. Rabbit Barn
DAIRY CATTLE SHOW
2 p.m. Ring 3
MEAT GOAT SHOW
2 p.m. (following sheep show) Ring 2
SMALL ANIMAL ROUND ROBIN
5 p.m. Ring 1
HERITAGE ANIMAL SHOWCASE WITH BRENNA GALLOWAY
followed by
SELECTION OF GRAND CHAMPIONS
Mark Hog
Pen of Two Market Hogs
Market Lamb
Part of Two Market Lams
Meat Goat
Market Steer
5 to 11 p.m.
Noah's Way Exotic Petting Zoo
Noah's Way Pony Rides
Eurojump Bungee Bounce
Rock Wall
ROTARY STAGE
PHS Studio Band 5 p.m.
Deenie's Dance Studio 5:45 p.m.
Sensations Baton and Dance Co. 6:30 p.m.
Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Circus Luminescense
6 to 8:45 p.m.
LIVE Shark Encounter (EXPO BUILDING)
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Music for Fairs-Steel Drums
5 to 8:30 p.m.