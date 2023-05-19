Porterville Fair Schedule: Saturday, May 20
General Admission 6 a.m. to midnight
Buyers Brunch in Heritage Lounge 8 to 10 a.m.
Food Vendors 11 a.m. to midnight
Heritage Lounge noon to 10 p.m.
Carnival 2 p.m to closing
Outdoor Commercial Exhibits 2 p.m. to midnight
Indoor Commercial Exhibits 2 to 11 p.m.
4H and FFA Project Exhibits 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Bank of the Sierra Presents
JR. LIVESTOCK AUCTION DAY
Auction Ring
9:30 a.m. Commercial Bred Heifer Auction
10 a.m. Market Animals Auction
Noon Heritage Animal
2 p.m. to midnight
Noah's Way Exotic Petting Zoo
Noah's Way Pony Rides
Eurojump Bungee Bounce
Rock Wall
ROTARY STAGE
Jason Gill Band 6 p.m.
Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show
4 to 9 p.m.
Circus Luminescense
4:30 to 10 p.m.
LIVE Shark Encounter
(EXPO BUILDING)
4 to 8:30 p.m.
Music for Fairs-Steel Drums
3:30 to 9 p.m.
Always Carving-Wood Carver
3 to 8 p.m.