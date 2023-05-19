Porterville Fair Schedule: Saturday, May 20

Bank of the Sierra

Presents

General Admission 6 a.m. to midnight

Buyers Brunch in Heritage Lounge 8 to 10 a.m.

Food Vendors 11 a.m. to midnight

Heritage Lounge noon to 10 p.m.

Carnival 2 p.m to closing

Outdoor Commercial Exhibits 2 p.m. to midnight

Indoor Commercial Exhibits 2 to 11 p.m.

4H and FFA Project Exhibits 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Bank of the Sierra Presents

JR. LIVESTOCK AUCTION DAY

Auction Ring

9:30 a.m. Commercial Bred Heifer Auction

10 a.m. Market Animals Auction

Noon Heritage Animal

2 p.m. to midnight

Noah's Way Exotic Petting Zoo

Noah's Way Pony Rides

Eurojump Bungee Bounce

Rock Wall

ROTARY STAGE

Jason Gill Band 6 p.m.

Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show

4 to 9 p.m.

Circus Luminescense

4:30 to 10 p.m.

LIVE Shark Encounter

(EXPO BUILDING)

4 to 8:30 p.m.

Music for Fairs-Steel Drums

3:30 to 9 p.m.

Always Carving-Wood Carver

3 to 8 p.m.

