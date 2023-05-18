Porterville Fair Schedule: Friday, May 19
Tulare County Office of Education
Porterville Unified School District
Presents
FARM DAY 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
General Admission 8 a.m. to midnight
Food Vendors 11 a.m. to midnight
Heritage Lounge 4 to 10 p.m.
Carnival 5 p.m. to closing
Outdoor Commercial Exhibits 5 p.m. to midnight
Indoor Commercial Exhibits 5 to 11 p.m.
4-H and FFA Project Exhibits 5 to 11 p.m.
Judging Contest
4 p.m.
Large Animal Round Robin
5:30 p.m. Rings 1-2-3
5 p.m. to midnight
Noah's Exotic Petting Zoo
Noah's Way Pony Rides
Eurojump Bungee Bounce
Rock Wall
ROTARY STAGE
Monache Stage Band, 5 p.m.
Spin Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Caiden Wallace, 7:45 p.m.
Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show 6 to 9 p.m.
Circus Luninescense 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
LIVE Shark Encounter 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Music For Fairs-Steel Drums 5 to 8:30 p.m.
Always Carving-Wood Carver 5:30 to 7:45 p.m.