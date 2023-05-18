Porterville Fair Schedule: Friday, May 19

Tulare County Office of Education

Porterville Unified School District

Presents

FARM DAY 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

General Admission 8 a.m. to midnight

Food Vendors 11 a.m. to midnight

Heritage Lounge 4 to 10 p.m.

Carnival 5 p.m. to closing

Outdoor Commercial Exhibits 5 p.m. to midnight

Indoor Commercial Exhibits 5 to 11 p.m.

4-H and FFA Project Exhibits 5 to 11 p.m.

Judging Contest

4 p.m.

Large Animal Round Robin

5:30 p.m. Rings 1-2-3

5 p.m. to midnight

Noah's Exotic Petting Zoo

Noah's Way Pony Rides

Eurojump Bungee Bounce

Rock Wall

ROTARY STAGE

Monache Stage Band, 5 p.m.

Spin Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Caiden Wallace, 7:45 p.m.

Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show 6 to 9 p.m.

Circus Luninescense 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

LIVE Shark Encounter 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Music For Fairs-Steel Drums 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Always Carving-Wood Carver 5:30 to 7:45 p.m.

