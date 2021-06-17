The Porterville Fair Board says it's elated to announce a scaled back version of the fair, the Porterville Fair's Ride and Dine event will be held July 8-11.
The Fair was unable to run on the traditional dates this past May due to the ongoing COVID pandemic for the second straight year.
Fifty percent of the 2019 fair was also rained out and the Fair Board stated the continued set backs has been challenging to them and their staff.
“We are truly ready to start moving forward again!”, Porterville Fair Manager Susie Godfrey said. “Working through the ins and outs of planning a modified Fair in a very short time has provided a very different — yet welcome challenge.
“Butler Amusement and the entire carnival community has been holed up for so long without income of any kind. Their team has worked out a route for their contracted Fair’s that were unable to run earlier in the year providing opportunities for all of us. Therefore…. July it is.”
Butler Amusements will be providing rides, games and concessions.
“The Fair is extremely excited to bring the community back together with the excitement of the annual Fair,” the fair board stated. “You will find your favorite fair rides along with a few new ones to fulfill the thrill seeker that has been put on pause with the rest of the world for the past 15 months.”
The fair board also stated favorite games of skill and chance along with Kiddie Land will be featured. Pre-sale discount carnival tickets are $24. Ride wristbands will be $29 after 4 p.m. Thursday, July 8.
Pre-sale tickets are available at Bank of the Sierra Porterville locations, Town & Country Market, Vallarta Shopping Center, Grocery Outlet and the Fair office.
The Dine portion of this year’s Fair will be a highlight for many, the fair board stated. Those attending will find their favorite dogs whether it be the corn variety or bacon wrapped with many options in between.
There will be a fill of deep fried treats that are just not the same outside of fair festivities and activities, the fair board stated. Additional options include traditional and specialty pizza, barbecue, tacos, burritos and nachos.
The Fair will have specialty funnel cake, churro sundaes, shaved ice from the Kona Ice truck or a root beer float from a Porterville Fair regular — California Ice Cream.
The Eagles Lodge will operate the beer garden serving ice cold adult beverages each day. Shaded seating will be provided for all.
All Fair activities will take place outdoors and applications are now being accepted for outdoor commercial or non-profit vendors.
“You will find the fun items you look for each year and some new treasures as you mosey through the grounds,” the fair board stated. The fair board stated there are a limited number of spaces available
Admission and parking fees have been reduced for this year's fair event. Parking is $5 per vehicle per entrance each day.
Admission is $5 for all those 6 years of age and older. Admission for children 5 years of age and younger is free. Vendor space fees have been cut by 50 percent.
The livestock portion of the Fair has been completed and took place over several weekends in May.
T”he competition was fierce and fun for all that participated,” the fair board stated. The market animal auction was done in the same format as in 2020 eliminating in person bidding crowds and was once again strongly supported by “this incredible community.,” the fair board stated.
The livestock portion of the fair will return when a full fair will be held in 2022.
“The Porterville Fair is committed to ensuring that your best interest is first and foremost and will continue to follow recommendations as they are handed down.,” the fair board stated.
All current Center For Disease Control recommendations will be posted and encouraged.
The fair board also stated if there are any restrictions at the time of the fair as far as COVID-19 guidelines are concerned, they will be followed.
This year's Porterville Fair event is being sponsorsed by Bank of the Sierra, Imperial Ambulance, Porterville College, Grocery Outlet and Bud Light.
Limited sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information on this year's fair event, call 781-6582 or email info@portervillefair.com.