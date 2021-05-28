While it would be a scaled back event, the Porterville Fair has been proposed to be held July 8 through 11. The Porterville City Council is expected to approve the event as part of its consent calendar during its meeting on Tuesday, which begins at 6:30 p.m.
The fair was scheduled to be held May 12 through 16 this year, but had to be delayed due to the current conditions concerning COVID-19. In the meantime the Bid For the Kid event was held for the second straight year for 4-H and FFA youth showing animals and for the second straight year all of the animals were sold. 4-H and FFA youth were also able to participate in a livestock show.
And while this year's fair will be scaled back it will still feature amusement rides, games an concessions provided by Butler Amusements. There will also be other vendors, although the vendors will be allowed to only to set up outdoors.
The Eagles Lodge will also provide a beer garden in which only beer and wine will be sold.
“Porterville Fair Board would like to hold a modified version of the annual Porterville Fair July 8-11, 2021,” wrote Fair Director Susie Godfrey in a letter to the council. “The event dates do follow the June 15th date the Governor has set for lifting the “tier” system currently in place.”
On June 15 the state is scheduled to fully reopen the economy. In the event that doesn't happen as expected, Godfrey wrote the fair would still be held as long as Tulare County is in the least restrictive tier, the yellow tier. Tulare County is currently in the orange tier.
“Through the pandemic we have worked very closely with Tulare County Health and Human Services,” Godfrey wrote. “We have followed all rules, regulations and recommendations in place. We are also working closely with Butler Amusements to take all necessary and common sense precautions to provide a safe environment for employees, volunteers and guests.”
Godfrey added in the letter all California Department of Public Health guidelines will be followed while the fair is held.
“With case numbers going down and the high rate of vaccinations in Tulare County, we feel we can produce this event safely,” Godfrey wrote.
Godfrey also noted the fair suffered a 50 percent loss due to a rainout in 2019, a 100 percent loss in 2020 due to a fair not being held and a 100 percent loss in 2021 to date.