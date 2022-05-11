The Porterville Fair officially makes its return after a three-year absence due to COVID-19 at the Porterville Fairgrounds today.
The fair opens its five-day run today. The theme of this year's fair is “How Sweet It Is.” The fair will run each day through Sunday.
Today will be Physics Day at the fair as sixth through eighth graders will have a chance to explore and build items. They'll also have a chance to do “scientific” experiments on several rides and they'll collect data to see how the body responds to twists and turns.
Butler Amusements is again providing the rides and attractions for this year's fair and there will be plenty of rides and attractions. There will also be a Kiddie Land with plenty of rides and attractions.
Carnival tickets can still be purchased for $24 at the Porterville Fair Office from noon to 4 p.m. today. After 4 p.m. today carnival tickets will cost $29 at the fair. The carnival will be open from 4 to 11 p.m. today.
The Bank of the Sierra will present the Hog Show today in which the Grand Champion Hog will be selection. Pygmy goats will also be shown today.
Food will be available at the fair, beginning at 11 a.m. There will also be outdoor commercial exhibits, indoor commercial exhibits and 4-H and FFA Project exhibits.
From 4 to 11 p.m. the Ponyland Petting Zoo, Ponyland Pony Rides, Bungee Bounce and Rock Wall climbing will be offered.
Tonight's entertainment at the Greg Childress Rotary Stage will feature the popular local country band, Jerry Hall and Trick Shot, who perform other songs as well. They will perform, beginning at 7 p.m.
In addition the Street Drum Corp will be performing throughout the fairgrounds periodically from 4:30 6 and 7:30 to 9 p.m. Those who want can challenge Brad Bodbury, the Mannequin Man, to a staring contest from 4:45 to 6:15 and 7:30 to 8:45 p.m.
Wildlife Wendy's Exotic Bird Show will also be featured in the exhibition building from 5:30 to 8 p.m. And the BMX Pros Stunt Team will be performing from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
On Thursday the fair will feature the first concert in the KJUG Free Summer Concert Series. Up and coming country artists Jackson Dean and Callista Clark will perform at the Rotary Stage, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The Heritage Lounge for ages 21 and older will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. today. The Heritage Association, which raises funds for the fair, is again offering the Heritage Lounge which will have a full bar, private outdoor patio as well as snacks.
Fairgoers will be offered the option of purchasing value packages which include gate admission for each day of the fair and VIP parking.
General admission for the fair is $12 for those older than 12, $7 for seniors and those 6-12 and free for those under six. For more information visit portervillefair.com or call 781-6582.