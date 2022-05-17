2022 Grand Champions

Grand Champion Commercial Bred Heifer - $4,200

Reserve Grand Champion Commercial Bred Heifer - $2,000

Grand Champion Steer @ $10.00/lb. - $12,220

Reserve Grand Champion Steer @ $6.00/lb.- $7,800

Grand Champion Lamb @ $12.00/lb. - $1,740

Reserve Grand Champion Lamb @ $15.00/lb. - $2,040

Grand Champion Hog @ $37.17/lb. - $9,665

Reserve Grand Champion Hog @ $19/lb. - $4,940

Grand Champion Goat @ $12.00/lb. - $1,080

Reserve Grand Champion Goat @ $9.00/lb. - $675

Grand Champion Poultry Meat Pen - $500

Grand Champion Rabbit Meat Pen - $500

 

2022 Number of animals and average prices per pound.

Beef  =  24 at $ 4.15 per pound. Gross = $140,160.50

Sheep  =  56 at $ 7.54 per pound. Gross = $55,628.50

Swine  = 112 at $ 7.03 per pound. Gross = $203,467.00 

Goats  =  20 at $ 8.18 per pound. Gross = $27,607.50

Rabbit  =  16 for a total gross price of  = $7,200.00

Chickens =  31 for a total gross price of  = $12,600.00

Heifers  =   3 for a total gross price of  = $7,800.00   

Total gross sale = $ 454,463.50

 

Gross Sales

2014 = $521,362.82 for 311 animals

2015 = $551,500.34 for 314 animals 

2016 = $513,519.87 for 314 animals

2017 = $553,335.01 for 339 animals

2018 = $542,186.04 for 362 animals

2019 = $518,420.67 for 308 animals  

2022 = $654,275.55 for 262 animals

 

