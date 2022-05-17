2022 Grand Champions
Grand Champion Commercial Bred Heifer - $4,200
Reserve Grand Champion Commercial Bred Heifer - $2,000
Grand Champion Steer @ $10.00/lb. - $12,220
Reserve Grand Champion Steer @ $6.00/lb.- $7,800
Grand Champion Lamb @ $12.00/lb. - $1,740
Reserve Grand Champion Lamb @ $15.00/lb. - $2,040
Grand Champion Hog @ $37.17/lb. - $9,665
Reserve Grand Champion Hog @ $19/lb. - $4,940
Grand Champion Goat @ $12.00/lb. - $1,080
Reserve Grand Champion Goat @ $9.00/lb. - $675
Grand Champion Poultry Meat Pen - $500
Grand Champion Rabbit Meat Pen - $500
2022 Number of animals and average prices per pound.
Beef = 24 at $ 4.15 per pound. Gross = $140,160.50
Sheep = 56 at $ 7.54 per pound. Gross = $55,628.50
Swine = 112 at $ 7.03 per pound. Gross = $203,467.00
Goats = 20 at $ 8.18 per pound. Gross = $27,607.50
Rabbit = 16 for a total gross price of = $7,200.00
Chickens = 31 for a total gross price of = $12,600.00
Heifers = 3 for a total gross price of = $7,800.00
Total gross sale = $ 454,463.50
Gross Sales
2014 = $521,362.82 for 311 animals
2015 = $551,500.34 for 314 animals
2016 = $513,519.87 for 314 animals
2017 = $553,335.01 for 339 animals
2018 = $542,186.04 for 362 animals
2019 = $518,420.67 for 308 animals
2022 = $654,275.55 for 262 animals