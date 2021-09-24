After a brief hiatus The Porterville Exchange Club is proud to announce it will host its Treasure Trove Dinner Party on Saturday, October 16.
The event will offer dinner with an open bar, prizes and a chance to win $ 7,000. Cocktail Hour begins at 6 p.m. with dinner to be served at 7 p.m. The event will be at the Strathmore Memorial Building, 23124 Avenue 196. The event is a Semi Formal evening with a tax deductible cost of $250 per couple.
The Porterville Exchange Club is nonprofit organization dedicated to the role of “service to our community”.
Past proceeds have contributed to the club being able to feed Monache, Granite Hills, Strathmore and Porterville High football teams prior to games and provide a kids day, National Public Land Day at Success Lake, clothing for area school children prior to the beginning of each school year, an appreciation of the nursing staff at Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera, and the Annual Public Safety Recognition Dinner where employees of Law Enforcement, Fire and Judicial Branch are recognized for outstanding work in their respective fields. Monetary contributions have been made to Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and the Family Crisis Center.
Nationally the exchange club has also partnered with Veterans Matter which provides homeless Veterans and their families with permanent housing.
These examples are just a a few of the many activities ticket sales and community members' attendance at the Treasure Trove Dinner Party will help to sponsor.
Tickets can be purchased by calling Yolanda, President 559-359-5776, Felipe, 559-350-3003, Pete, 559-361-4959 or Maria, 559-719-0229.