A felony sexual offense complaint has been filed against an OBGYN who practices in Porterville.
The felony sexual offense was filed against Dr. Satwant Dhillon, who pleaded not guilty on January 11. A preliminary hearing in the case has been set for March 10 in Department 18 of the South County Justin Center.
According to Tulare County Superior court documents, a felony sexual offense has been filed against Dhillon along with a misdemeanor complaint of sexual battery and a misdemeanor complaint of sexual exploitation of a client.