The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced it will reopen its remaining offices that have been closed on Thursday, June 11.
That means the Porterville DMV office will open on Thursday, but the services it offers will still be limited. Only those who had their appointments canceled will have their appointments rescheduled and will receive service at a DMV office for the time being.
Customers who come to the DMV office must wear a face covering and maintain social distancing of six feet.
Behind-the-wheel drive tests are still not available. DMV also continues to recommend customers use its online services, expanded virtual services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver license and vehicle registration renewals.
“I continue to encourage Californians to use our online services, the Virtual Field Office, DMV Now kiosks and business partners whenever possible,” DMV Director Steve Gordon said. “Nearly all DMV tasks can be accomplished without an office visit. To keep wait times down and to maintain public health guidelines, I ask you to only visit a DMV office when absolutely necessary and to come prepared.”
Selected transactions that can only be completed at a DMV office include:
• Paying registration for a vehicle impounded because of registration-related issues
• Reinstating a suspended or revoked driver license
• Applying for a reduced-fee or no-fee identification card
• Processing commercial driver license transactions
• Applying for a disabled person parking placards (this can also be done by mail using the REG 195 form)
• Adding an ambulance certificate or firefighter endorsement to a driver license
• Verifying a transit training document to drive a transit bus
• Vehicle verifications
Those seeking a REAL ID can do so at a DMV office if time and space allow.
Offices will also offer additional services for commercial drivers, including vehicle inspections and basic control tests. The DMV will begin contacting previously scheduled applicants to reschedule the vehicle inspection and basic skills components. The DMV also will resume offering motorcycle drive tests.
The DMV has already begun rescheduling appointments canceled during the temporary closure and notifying customers of the new date. Once the DMV has accommodated those customers, the DMV will begin offering a limited number of new appointments.
The DMV plans to resume offering all services to appointment and non-appointment customers in the coming weeks as space allows.
Employees will be wearing face coverings and maintaining physical distancing and have access to disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer, facial shields, gloves and soap and water. The DMV also is providing hand-washing stations for customers in select locations.
Customers will be offered a text message that will allow them to wait outside until notified they’re ready to be served. Entry into the building is metered, and customers may experience extended wait times.
“We appreciate the public’s patience as we navigate this time of unprecedented challenges,” Gordon said. “We will continue to monitor the situation and act in the best interest of our customers and employees.”