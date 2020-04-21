A disabled veteran from Porterville has become a case study when it comes to how stretched the health care industry has become in trying to meet all of the needs of its patients during this coronavirus pandemic.
Family members of Jerry Hogan, 70, who served his country in Vietnam from 1969-1971, said their father wasn't receiving the rehab he needed because resources had to be provided for treating the coronavirus. Now they say Hogan has now also tested positive for COVID-19.
The family members, though, are also striking a balance of expressing their concern their father hasn't received the care he needed while at the same time understanding those who are caring for him can only do so much.
Hogan was transferred to Lindsay Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility just before an outbreak of COVID-19 was announced at the facility on April 15. At that time it was announced there were 11 positive cases of the coronavirus at the facility.
Once the outbreak was announced, Hogan was placed in isolation and over the past seven days hasn't been receiving the physical therapy and speech therapy he needs, family members said.
“He's not getting the care he was supposed to go out there to get,” said Loraine Franks, Hogan's daughter.
Franks said her father hadn't tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak. Until Wednesday when she said her father tested positive.
The Visalia Times Delta reported on Tuesday the outbreak at Lindsay Gardens had increased to 34 positive cases — 28 residents and six staff. With Hogan testing positive that would mean at least 35 at the facility have tested positive for the coronavirus.
“We're in good spirits,” Franks said. She also added about her father, “I guess he's in good spirits.”
Franks recently moved to Arizona and has returned to be with his father although obviously she can't be exposed to her father and any contact with him has to be limited. She said Lindsay Gardens is setting up a way for her to talk to her father through a window.
She said the facility began a treatment of antibiotics and Vitamin C for her father. Even though he's tested positive, Franks said her father was still asymptomatic. “He was not showing any signs or symptoms of the COVID,” she said.
Franks added “I'm in game plan mode.” She said that game plan is “get him out of the facility and get him home,” home being Arizona where her family can care for her father.
Franks said her father was transferred to Lindsay Gardens from Sierra View Medical Center for rehab and has been battling aspirated pneumonia.
“He was in a battle for his life,” Franks said. “He was able to fight and stay alive because I was there to be at his side.”
She said her father will continue to fight. “His body is going to fight this,” Franks said.
Franks said about the rehab his father was supposed to receive when the coronavirus outbreak hit Lindsay Gardens, “his care plan stopped.”
But again Franks understands what the facility is going through. “My heart goes out to the facility,” she said. “The nursing staff can only do so much.”
As far as how Lindsay Gardens has dealt with her, Franks said, “they've been wonderful in regards to the communication.”
Hogan's son, Jeremy Hogan, echoed Franks sentiments. “I don't want to place blame but this is obviously a problem,” he said.
“My father hasn't been getting the physical therapy he needs. He's obviously very fragile. I just want him to get the care he needs.”
But Jeremy also noted his father is a fighter who was an Air Cavalry sergeant who was a door gunner and helicopter crew chief in Vietnam.
“No human should have to go through what he went through,” Jeremy said. “It was just so dangerous. They were pioneers in the U.S. Army.”