The Porterville City Council should make quick work of approving more than $2 million for two major projects to meet the water needs of Porterville — and East Porterville.
The council will consider the projects as part of its consent calendar at its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
With council approval as part of its consent calendar work is finally set to begin on the infamous Akin Well that has been several years in the making. An agreement with the State Water Resource Control Board ended up establishing that three wells would be constructed in the city of Porterville as part of the effort to use the City of Porterville's water system to help meet the water needs of East Porterville.
Two of the three wells have been completed. Now the process has finally progressed enough for construction to begin on the final well, the Akin Well. The city received one bid for phase one of the project for the well to be drilled.
The first phase of the project will include the drilling a 710-foot-deep pilot hole, conducting water quality sampling and then constructing a 690-foot-deep production well using the reverse rotary drilling method. It was estimated the cost of drilling the well would be $917,235.
There was one bid for the drilling of the well from Riverside's Zim Industries and it came in just under the estimated expected cost at $895,790. With contingency costs the total cost of the first phase of the project will be a little more than $1 million.
The council will consider approval of the bid as part of its consent calendar. Construction of the Akin Well is being funded by the State Water Resources Control Board. It's hoped the construction of the Akin Well is completed no later than 2023.
As part of its consent calendar the council is also expected to approve to advertise for bids for the “Center” project of the Friant-Kern Canal north of Avenue 160. A turnout and groundwater recharge basin will be constructed. Among the construction to be included in the project are new water pipelines and concrete structures.
The project will help the city meet the requirements of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, which requires agencies to reduce the amount of groundwater they use. The city staff report also stated the project will “help meet water system demands.”
Total cost of the project is expected to be $1.345 million and will be paid for by the city's Water Replacement Funds.
ANNEXATION SEWER PROJECTS
The council will continue to deal with numerous annexation sewer projects at Tuesday's meeting. As part of its consent calendar the council consider setting public hearings to be held on September 6 for forming Sewer Utility Districts for four annexation sewer projects.
One is for for Island Annexation Area 474B covering the general area of Newcomb to N. Douglas to north of North Grand is covered in the project. The annexation sewer project for the area will be nearly $2 million.
Another is for Area 475D which covers the general area of West Mulberry and West Pioneer. The annexation sewer project in this area will cost about $1.5 million.
There's also the Island Annexation Area of 476, which covers Plano Street to the east and Gibbons Avenue to the south. The annexation sewer project for that area will cost about $2.5 million.
The fourth public hearing would be for Island Annexation areas 478 B and C. The cost for that area's sewer annexation projects will be about $4.1 million. The areas covered include between West Castle and Highway 65, West Harrison, Westwood and south of Olive.
In addition a public hearing will be held on the formation of a Sewer Utility District for area 479A at Tuesday's meeting. Those in the area have until the end of Tuesday's public hearing to vote on the formation of the district. The outcome of the vote will be announced at the council's meeting on August 16.
If the property owners approve in the area approve the district they will be charged a fee. If the proposal to form a district fails the annexation sewer project will be done and property owners who want to connect to the city's sewer system will need to obtain a plumbing permit, abandon the existing septic system to meet county standards and pay all connection fees based on construction costs.
The area covers Olive Avenue to the north, Highway 65 to the east, Newcomb to the west and Roby Avenue to the south. The project will cost $2.1 million.
All of the sewer projects are being funded by Certificate of Participation bonds.