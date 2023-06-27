Porterville Community Strings will present their annual patriotic “Pops Goes The Strings” concert at 6:30 p.m. Thursday June 29 at First Congregational Church..
There will be no admission fee for the concert, and the public is invited to come and enjoy the Independence Day presentation.
As part of the Independence Day event, the program will include well-known patriotic favorites as well as a musical tribute to the Armed Forces.
Featured vocalist will be tenor Bob Falls. A special guest presentation will also feature the Congregational Church Bell Choir, under the direction of Ladislao Prado.
Community Strings has prepared a number of traditional “light classics” by Mozart, Handel and Tschaikowsky; as well as everyone's favorite “Fiddle Fable” to perform at the concert.
Highlight of the evening's musicale will feature Community Strings together with the Bell Choir in a combined performance of “Let There Be Peace On Earth.”