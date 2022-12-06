Porterville Community Strings will present their holiday concert, “Holiday Harmonies,” a program of favorite seasonal melodies.
The concert will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, December 8 at First Congregational Church. The public is invited and admission is free.
Porterville Community Strings began as a chance for adults to participate in a local string orchestra. The group meets weekly at the First Congregational Church.
The all-volunteer ensemble has appeared at numerous community and civic events, and has a well-earned reputation for their musical presentations. Their special musicale is presented annually as a holiday gift to the community.
The program will feature a medley of Christmas favorites, many seasonal and popular selections, a holiday “sing-a-long,” and a lively “Fiddler's Jingle Bells.”
A highlight of the evening's performance will be the ensemble's presentation of the “Christmas Concerto,” by Arcangelo Corelli.