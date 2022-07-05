Ben Ennis put it this way when talking about what kind of man his close friend Ben Webb was.
“I would trust him with my life,” Ennis said.
Webb, the long-time Porterville community leader, developer and businessman, died on June 13 at the age of 91.
Over the last 45 years, Webb and Ennis were two of Porterville's most prominent civic leaders, businessmen and developers who did as much as anyone in shaping the community.
“He was a great guy,” said Ennis about Webb. Ennis added Webb was a man of his word.
“It would not need to be signed with me,” said Ennis when working with Webb. He said he never needed a signed document from Webb all he needed was a verbal agreement. “I can't say that about too many people.”
Ennis said Webb gave him his first job when he came to California. He added the first two subdivisions he developed in Porterville, he developed with Webb. “He was responsible for getting me into real estate,” Ennis said. “And it kind of went from there.”
Ennis and Webb also attended the Porterville Church of the Nazarene together for more than 45 years. “He was a dear friend,” Ennis said.
Webb was much more than a developer as he was as successful businessman and entrepreneur in Porterville. His formal education was limited as he only had one semester in college. But he established numerous successful businesses in Porterville including in poultry, auto dealerships and property development.
Among the auto dealerships he owned were Bonanza Motors, Ben Webb Sequoia Volkswagen and the Dodge dealership. His volkswagen and Dodger dealerships were both on Henderson when he owned them.
Webb was also involved in various community organizations, including serving as Porterville Chamber of Commerce president. He also served on the Tulare County Board of Supervisors and served as the board's chairman. “He was involved in a lot of things around Porterville,” Ennis said.
Webb is survived by his wife, Jean, and he died just one day before their 72nd wedding anniversary. Webb was born in Oklahoma and his family moved to Porterville in 1934 during the Dust Bowl.
His family attended Woodville Church of the Nazarene where Webb accepted Jesus as his Savior. Ben met Jean at that church.
Webb and his family began attending Porterville Church of the Nazarene in 1956. Ben also served in various capacities in the church.
Webb also believed Sunday School was important and he was known for inviting people to Sunday School and church. Up until he moved to Fresno two years ago, he was still inviting people to his Sunday School class.
A celebration of life for Webb will be held at 11 a.m. today at Porterville Funeral and Cremation Center.