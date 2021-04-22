Porterville College has decided to hold a virtual graduation ceremony for its graduates this year.
The virtual celebration will be aired live at 6 p.m. May 14. In a message to graduates, PC president Dr. Claudia Habib said the college has been considering what it would do for its Commencement since February.
Habib stated even though conditions are improving, it's still not possible for PC to hold an in-person, live ceremony.
Habib said the large number of people who would attend the event and the fact there are still a lot of of people who haven't been vaccinated, the college couldn't hold an in-person, live ceremony that would be safe.
“I know you were all wondering if the commencement for this year would be live,” Habib said. “Despite the improving conditions in California here is still a large number of people who have not been vaccinated. We are still unable to hold an in-person event with such a large amount of people while ensuring everyone's health and safety.”
Habib stated it's expected nearly 700 students will be graduating. With families attending, attendance would be expected to be well over 1,400 people, Habib said.
“Because of this and several other mitigating circumstances, we are unfortunately unable to provide an in-person commencement ceremony this year,” Habib said. I am aware this may be a disappointment for some, but we made it this far and though we are very close to a return to normalcy, we are just not quite there yet.”
The PC virtual celebration will be available at Graduations.Live and will go live at 6 p.m. May 14. Habib said she hoped graduates, while wearing their caps and gowns, and their families would join from home while she presides over the virtual, “yet traditional.” Commencement.
Graduations.Live has a number of features that allows graduates to be involved in their graduation. PC is inviting graduates to recorder messages to family and friends, connect with clubs and organizations, take individual and class photos and share memories and stories of their time at PC.
The keynote speaker will be California Community Colleges Deputy Chancellor Dr. Daisy Gonzales.
“Dr. Gonzales has a wonderful story that we are excited to share with all of you,” Habib said.
Gonzales is the first Latina to serve as the state's community colleges deputy chancellor. She was born to an immigrant family, entered foster care at the age of 2 and lived in foster care homes across Los Angeles.
Last year over the course of several days, PC provided a drive-thru event in which graduates could be honored.
“We are confident the virtual ceremony will provide a great way to celebrate with your families from the safety of your homes,” Habib said.
Graduates can visit porterville.graduations.live to register as a member of the class of 2021.
“Of course, I hope to be able to participate in live events and ceremonies in the very near future, but until then, I hope that this solution will provide fond memories for you and your family to take with you into the next step on your educational journey,” Habib said. “I am so proud that, even in the face of the challenges we experienced the last year, you are here at the next step in your academic journey — ready to receive your Degree from Porterville College!”