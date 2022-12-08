Porterville College will hold an active shooter drill on Friday morning.
The drill will held along with Tulare County Office of Emergency Services from 7 a.m. to noon Friday. PC stated the drill will be held as part of its campus safety efforts.
Multiple scenario-based drills will be held in the AC Building. PC is partnering with Porterville Police Department, Porterville Fire Department, Imperial Ambulance and Sierra View Medical Center so a realistic exercise can be conducted that will benefit all agencies involved.
As a result of the drill a large police, fire and ambulance presence will be on campus during a large part of the day.
“Remember, these are only drills,” PC stated. “Please do not be alarmed by this increased activity or the presence of simulated violence and injuries on campus.”
The drills will be confined to the AC building and the area surrounding it from 7 a.m. to noon. Those who have any business in the AC Building during this time will need to enter through a designated checkpoint where they will be searched by law enforcement to ensure the safety of the participants.
Signage and multiple personnel will be stationed at various locations during the drills to maintain calm and to let everyone know what's happening are only drills and not actual emergencies. An effort will also be made to contain the drills to a specific area that's clearly marked.
PC will notify the campus community of the start and end of the drills through the campus emergency alert system.
“As a reminder, this day of on-campus drills is being held because of Porterville College’s commitment to providing the safest learning environment possible,” PC stated. “By holding drills of this type along with our other campus safety information and training, we are able to be more prepared in the unlikely event of an actual emergency.”
Those who have an questions can contact the Campus Safety Officer, 559-791-2440.
“As always the safety of our students, faculty, staff, and community takes precedence over any drills or training,” PC stated. The college added anyone experiencing a real emergency should call 911.