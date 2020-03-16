Porterville College has made an announcement on how its responding to the coronavirus.
“The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff is our upmost priority,” PC president Dr. Claudia Habib said. “Our mission is to support student success and we will do everything within our power to minimize the impact of this crisis on our students education.”
All PC public and non-essential events will be canceled through the rest of the semester. This includes campus events, concerts, speakers, sponsored events such as the CHAP presentations and student group activities and meetings.
Also at the direction of the California Community College Athletics Association PC is postponing indefinitely all practices for all sports for the spring and fall seasons. Competition in all spring sports has also been suspended indefinitely.
The college also stated it will address end of year celebrations such as commencements and other graduations at a later date.
The Porterville College Swap Meet held every Saturday has been suspended until the end of April.
PC will be on spring break March 16 through 20. During next week PC will use spring break to deep clean and disinfect classrooms, offices and other common and high traffic areas on campus.
In addition, the college stated it will remain in regular contact with local, county and state officials, including the Tulare County Department of Health and Human Services, the California Community College Chancellor’s Office and the Kern Community College District “concerning the appropriate practices and will continue to keep our community informed as developments arise.”
For updates visit portervillecollege.edu.