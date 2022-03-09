The public is invited to a group show of Porterville Art Association members at the Porterville College Art Gallery. The exhibition is running now through March 24.
The show brings together a diverse group of artists from the Porterville area. Among the featured artists are Nat Briones, who early in life, enjoyed drawing family and friends and found a natural affinity for cartooning, and later discovered pastel painting while working as a Merchant Marine.
“I have visited many beautiful places and cultures, and through it all my artwork helped me make many friends,” he said.
Also featured is Ellen Jordan. “I have loved art in all its forms since I was a child,” she said. “I find inspiration for my art everywhere.”
In addition, the exhibit features Diana Mitchell, who, in confronting real personal challenges said she “decided that art was calling out to me, not only as a great form of therapy, but also as a passion from deep within.”
Joy Collier, a self-described “California landscape artist,” is featured as well. “I was taught, ‘Paint what smiles at you!’ and the subtle moods of the Central Valley and the Sequoias are always smiling at me,” she said.
These artists and others in this group exhibition provide many unique perspectives through their works on display at the Porterville College Art Gallery.
Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.
To park at the college, contact the front information desk when arriving for a free temporary parking permit.
Contact Jim Entz, 791-2257 with any questions.