Tonight’s meeting of the Porterville City Council at 6:30 p.m. should be rather short and concise as the Council only has three items up for discussion on the agenda, but the meeting will be conducted via live stream only.
No physical meeting will be held at City Hall, rather the meeting will be held remotely. Tonight the council will appoint one member of the public to the Transactions and Use Tax Oversight Committee (TUTOC), consider the procedural handbook and consider continuing the Proclamation of Local Emergency due to COVID-19.
There are two vacancies on TUTOC. The 10 member committee is responsible for reviewing the revenues and expenditures from the sales tax as a result of Measure H and Measure I, and report its findings to the council.
The city has received a request for appointment from Angela Dennis, a Porterville resident with more than 10 years of experience in owning a business and managing property. Dennis requested the appointment to TUTOC in order to play a more active role in her community, she said. City staff is recommending the Council consider appointing Dennis to one of the two open seats on TUTOC, with her term on the committee ending in May 2024.
With the recent rearrangement of the Council, it's appropriate the council review the Council’s Procedural Handbook, and request any ratifications or amendments it may desire. The last approved revision to the handbook was on December 17, 2019. A copy of the handbook can be found in the staff report http://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/govt/CityCouncil/councilagendas.htm. City staff is only requesting direction from the Council in regards to any revisions at this time.
The final item of the night has become a routine one for the council, as it has been on the agenda under schedule matters for nearly 10 months now. The city is requesting the Council approve the continuation of the Proclamation of Local Emergency due to COVID-19. Since its meeting on March 17, 2020, the Council has routinely approved the continuation of the proclamation, and tonight will be asked to approve the proclamation once more.
This meeting can be viewed live via the City of Porterville’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5KuhSrNMNL9nwHJVtnJvva. Those wishing to submit comments to be read aloud during Oral Communications can email them to CouncilMeetingComments@ci.porterville.ca.us.