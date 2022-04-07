The Porterville City Council has come under fire on different fronts over the last couple of months and council members took the time during their meeting on Tuesday to defend themselves.
During oral communications at the end of the meeting, council members Lawana Tate, Milt Stowe and Monte Reyes all said they wanted to set the record straight on various matters. Reyes, in particular, went after his critics claiming they were responsible for a smear campaign against him personally.
“I keep hearing these lies being perpetrated by people,” Reyes said. “It's clear there's a focused smear campaign on me personally. That's OK. Keep lying in speeches. Keep lying in your comments. I'll be here to set the record straight.”
Reyes said also accused his critics of dropping names of those they're criticizing “like coins in a wishing well.”
He said people are “fighting a ghost,” referring to the fact he's not even on the ballot and will serve on the council through 2024. “Whoever wins has to be able to work with me,” he said.
Greg Meister, who regularly attends council meetings and has been a critic of the council, is running to represent District II on the council in the November election. Stowe currently represents District II and has announced he's not running for reelection.
Reyes said he's been accused of having a rage issue, adding there's no proof of that. He also addressed the incident at the January 18 council meeting in which Rae Dean Strawn was taken into custody by Porterville Police for not wearing her mask properly.
At the time the council had a policy requiring those who attended meetings to wear a mask. That policy is no longer in effect.
Reyes said he has also been accused of being the one who ordered the “aforementioned arrest,” but there's no proof of that, either.
“Keep doing what you're doing,” Reyes said. “Please, keep doing what you're doing.” Reyes added “the truth is the writing on the wall” that will show his critics are “lacking.”
Lawana Tate also addressed the incident in which Strawn was taken into custody. “I did not order anybody's arrest,” she said.
At the January 18 meeting Strawn was taken into custody while the council was in closed session. “I didn't know anything about it until after the fact,” Tate said.
She added she still doesn't know any details about what happened. She also said no one on the city council or the council as a whole authorized the action.
Stowe addressed the traffic situation on Lombardi Street, the only access street for the Summit Charter Academy Lombardi campus. The Brookside Subdivision has been proposed to be placed adjacent and just to the south of the school and would include more than 200 homes.
The issue is one involving three different entities, the city, the county and the Burton School District. The street serves as a city-county line with the east side of the street being in the city and the westside of the street where the school is being in the county.
So Stowe said because of that the city can't do anything as far Lombardi Street is concerned. “We have nothing to do with that street because it's in the county and we can't do anything until it's annexed,” Stowe said.
Tulare County LAFCO will have to approve the annexation before the subdivision can go forward and city staff and the council have said that annexation is needed for the city to address the Lombardi Street issue.
The council approved one action that was needed for the subdivision to go forward at its March 1 meeting and Stowe said what was approved states the subdivision meets city standards such as water requirements.
NO MORE VACCINE ROUNDUPS
The council also took action to no longer proceed with the Vaccine Roundups at the Community Vaccine Clinic at the corner of Pearson and Morton operated by Sierra View Medical Center and Imperial Ambulance.
Eleven vaccine roundups were held along with other vaccine events at community events in which $100 gift cards to Porterville businesses were given to those who were vaccinated. The $100 gift cards were funded by the city through federal American Rescue Plan funds it's receiving.
About $1.86 million in gift cards were given away. At the most recent vaccine roundup last week, there were 579 vaccinations administered over three days.
That's a little more than less than half of the 1,076 vaccinations administered during the roundup from March 10-12. The number of vaccinations at the events have continued to decline since the January 6-8 roundup in which 3,041 vaccines were administered. So with the declining numbers the council decided to end the vaccine roundups for now, leaving open the option of re-instituting them if circumstances warrant.
The vaccine clinic's operation has also been scaled back from three days to two days a week. The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturday. It's also expected a second booster dose of the COVID vaccine will be administered at the clinic soon.