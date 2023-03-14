The Porterville City Council on Monday issued a Declaration of Local Emergency in response to the recent storms.
As a result of the local emergency declaration, the City’s Emergency Operations Center has formerly been activated in conjunction with a Unified Command with Tulare County.
The Porterville City Council issued the declaration on the advice of the County of Tulare and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. After issuing the declaration, the city immediately implemented an emergency response plan and Porterville Fire Chief Bryan Cogburn was named as incident commander for the city's emergemcy response team.
The City stated it was working closely with other local agencies such as the County of Tulare, CalTrans, SoCal Gas, Southern California Edison, and other nearby cities to prepare for all possibilities. Residents who live directly next to a waterway were advised to utilize city services, place sandbags at their property, and prepare for the possibility of waterways to spill over. As the storm and flooding event progresses, information was to be disseminated to all residents and community members via social media, media outlets and in-person notifications as needed as well as text alerts if residents opt to receive them, the city stated.
In the event of a life-threatening emergency, call 911. If residents were experiencing an issue or seeing excessive flooding that was non-life-threatening, they should call the city’s non-emergency line, (559) 782-7400.
To receive emergency alerts directly from the County of Tulare and the City of Porterville, sign up for AlertTC at https://www.alerttc.com/.
For sandbag information for Tulare County Fire station locations visit: https://tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/. Residents of Porterville needing sandbags can visit the Porterville Corporation Yard located at 1265 W. Grand Ave.
An evacuation warning was still in effect on Tuesday for residents and businesses near the Tule River within 1/8th mile of Success Lake. The spillway at Richard L. Schafer Dam was working as it was intended to operate during a major storm, officials stated.
There was a slight decline in Success Lake's storage on Tuesday morning, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported. After the storage had reached above 88,000 acre-feet on Monday morning, the Army Corps of Engineers reported the lake's storage was at 87,967 acre-feet on Tuesday morning.
As of Tuesday night the Westwood Bridge at the Tule River near Highway 190 was closed.
CITY OF LINDSAY
In preparation of the Lewis Creek runoff, the city of Lindsay has also declared an emergency.
The city reported crews successfully diverted water to avoid major flooding in most areas of the city over the weekend and on Monday. But water levels remained high in waterways as of Tuesday morning, the city stated.
The city stated its working closely with other agencies, including the County of Tulare, Lindsay Unified School District and other nearby cities.
The city has opened the Lindsay Senior Center at 911 North Parkside Avenue as a drying center and will be providing transportation to a permanent evacuation center as needed.
The city stated it will provide information as needed to its residents via social media, media outlets, its website and in-person notification.
FORECAST
The storm was expected to subside by today. As of Tuesday afternoon the National Weather Service's forecast was for a 30 percent chance of rain in Porterville today. Then by tonight conditions were expected to be clear through Saturday.
The forecast calls for a chance of rain anywhere from 40 to 20 percent from Saturday night through Monday.