Shaw on Sunday, April 30 at Dance Horizons.
The meeting was informal and it was easy for parents to discuss their needs and wants with Dr. Shaw. About 12 people attended, because others who are interested couldn’t make it.
There will be another workshop on Saturday, May 20, introducing people to the PCT program.
Parents talked about the commitment to theater, and the attendance required.
One parent remarked how nice the studio was, large and airy. And Shaw spoke about her philosophy of working with the kids, and said, “I’m very positive with them, overall. And I feel what I’ve done is very valuable to the community,” speaking about all her years of theater work with children at Belleview School and the Barn Theater Jr. Company, and the community in general.
Bailey Mancebo, 12, spoke about the wonderful time she just had at the Tangles Theater Workshop in Disneyland with other children and teenagers, and said Elyse Willis spent about 3 hours teaching them about singing and training them in Performance Arts. Bailey was an understudy recently for Anne of Green Gables at the Barn Theater, and said she really enjoyed it. “It was a very interesting experience, but it was hard not being on stage, and sharing a part with someone.”
Shaw spoke to the parents and told them she has been trying to network locally, calling Porterville College, Porterville High School, and recently talked with Jim Kliegl, at the Lindsay Community Theater. She’s waiting to hear back from him about staging the play “Matilda, Jr.”
“We’ve had a great year,” Shaw said, “and we are hoping to have a great show (talking about Matilda, Jr. at PCT. There are a lot of great parts open, in the show.”
“I’m so happy to see you all,” said Maria Mancebo, Bailey’s mother. All the parents were glad to be there,
Shaw explained the meeting was just to get information about what the new theater group will be like.
The PCT workshop on Saturday, May 20, will be a music workshop for “Matilda, Jr.” with Matt White, a performing artist and vocal coach.
He helps students prepare for auditions. The workshop will be $10.
White is creating his own music label and has recorded songs and well known hits. Shaw said he will also come back for another workshop on Saturday June 3 for an acting workshop.
“We will focus on songs and dialogue from Matilda, Jr.,” Shaw said.
Matilda is a story written by Roald Dahl about a girl who has powers, but is ignored by her family. She learns to use her “powers” for positive change.
Matilda, Jr. will be the fall musical, and more information will be announced by the end of July, 2023.
Analia Whittington from Dance Horizons will be conduction a dance workshop in June using the material from Matilda, Jr.
The goals of PCT are:
To provide instruction in acting, singing, and dancing through workshops, classes, rehearsals, and performances
To provide opportunities for participants to engage in recreational community service and competitive performances
To sponsor, host, and/or participate in events and activities that promote theater arts
To teach life skills and promote self-confidence for the children who participate
To inspire appreciation of the arts in audiences by powerful storytelling
Annual dues are $20 per individual, $35 per family and $100 to be a program sponsor.
Costume fee for the Fall musical are $50 and Workshop Fees are 10 each.
No child will be turned away because of inability to pay.
Contact information: Dr. Mary Shaw 559-359-1698 or email: pctheater48@gmail.com
PCT board is: Director: Dr. Mary Shaw, Secretary: Kerry Newlin, Treasurer: Susan Uptain, Members: Chaya Dwivedi, Teresa Harbin, and Brandy Hall