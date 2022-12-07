The annual Porterville Children’s Christmas Parade, presented by the Porterville Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of Porterville, will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, December 8 on Main Street.
The parade begun by legendary Porterville Panther Director Buck Shaffer originally scheduled for Thursday, December 1 had to be rescheduled after being delayed for a week due to rain. The City of Porterville, the chamber, and the Rotary Club worked together to make sure the parade could still take place and be enjoyed by the community.
This year’s parade will begin at Morton Avenue and end at Olive Avenue. The theme for this year is “Here We Come A-Caroling,” which will feature at least 70 entries, including local floats and marching bands for the community to enjoy, as well as an appearance by Santa Claus.
Those attending the parade are also encouraged to support local vendors and businesses. There will be 11 vendors set up along Main Street selling a variety of items, from kettle corn to hot chocolate.
The forecast calls for clear skies with only a 20 percent chance of rain after 10 p.m. well after the parade will be over as of the National Weather Forecast on Wednesday morning. But it will be cold as Thursday's high will be 55 with an overnight low of 40, so the temperature should be in the 40s during the parade. Those attending should bundle up to keep warm.
This will be the first time children and adults will be able to enjoy the lights of the parade at night in three years. The parade was last held at night in 2019. The parade was canceled in 2020 and still due to COVID-19 restrictions the parade was held during the day on a Saturday morning last year.
For a full list of the parade’s lineup visit the Porterville Chamber’s website at https://www.portervillechamber.org/childrens-christmas-parade-2022/. The parade lineup was also included in Wednesday's edition of The Recorder and is included in Thursday's edition of The Recorder as well.