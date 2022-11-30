7 P.M. THURSDAY (Subject to weather)

  1. Porterville Fire Department, Police Department, California Highway Patrol

  2. Color Guard

  3. Banner

  4. Monache High School Marching Band

  5. City of Porterville

  6. West Putnam Elementary

  7. Toys for Tots

  8. J&R Meat Co.

  9. Summit Collegiate High School Band

  10. St. Anne's School

  11. Sequoia Family Medical Center

  12. Dazzling Dynamics

  13. Porterville Hotshots Fast Pitch Softball

  14. Bartlett Middle School Bobcat Band

  15. Porterville Praise Fellowship
    15A. Sensations Baton & Dance Company

  16. Five Star Realty

  17. Belleview Elementary Student Leadership

  18. Royalistics Car Club

  19. Strathmore Middle School Band

  20. Elite Team Porterville

  21. In Point Graphics

  22. CA Cadet Corp 3rd Brigade

  23. Spin Academy

  24. Family HealthCare Network

  25. Carl Smith Middle School Tiger Marching Band

  26. Topknotch Security

  27. Granite Hills High School Cheerleading

  28. Sequoia Transitional Care

  29. Crew 180

  30. Shenanigans Tattoo Shop

  31. Granite Hills High School Band

  32. Prairie Center 4-H

  33. Henderson Ave. Chevron

  34. Dance Horizons

  35. Zonta Club of Porterville

  36. Woodville Warrior Marching Band

  37. Eagle Mountain Casino

  38. Princess Lee Lee & Grandpa

  39. TCSO

  40. Crossfit Powerhouse

  41. Strathmore High School Spartan Band

  42. Citrus High School

  43. HyperRyd Designs

  44. Sean's Mobile Cutz

  45. US Forest Service
    45A. Burton Educational Partnership Foundation
    45B. Summit Collegiate High School Leadership

  46. Summit Charter Intermediate Academy Band

  47. E. Clampus Vitus

  48. Monache High School Varsity & JV Cheer Teams

  49. State Farm Insurance Maria Garcia

  50. Porterville Gleaners

  51. Sequoia Middle School Hawks Marching Band

  52. World of Victory Church

  53. Summit Charter Academy Matthew

  54. Lindsay Youth Cheerleading

  55. Imperial Ambulance

  56. Burton Bulldog Marching Band

  57. Si Se Puedo Car Club

  58. Tulare County Animal Services

  59. Greg's Hula Towing

  60. Tulare Co. Off-Road

  61. Veteran's Homecoming Court/Enchanted Dance Studio

  62. Porterville Military Academy

  64. PUSD Pathways
    64A. Comision Honorifica Mexicana Americana, Inc.

  65. Kaweah Manor

  66. Pioneer Marching Band
    66A. Strathmore Youth Football & Cheer

  67. Tule River Education Department

  68. Porterville Firebirds Baseball

  69. Santa

  70. Porterville High School Panther Band