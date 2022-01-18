In response to the increase in COVID-19 cases effective Tuesday, the Tulare County Department of Child Support Services Porterville Office was temporarily closed.
After careful consideration, consultation, and out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of customers and employees, the decision has been made to immediately, temporarily close the location in order to thoroughly clean and sanitize the office, the county stated.
The Visalia Office remains open. The call center can be reached by calling 1-866-901-3212. Court hearings for child support aren't affected by this closure and will proceed as scheduled.
The Porterville Office will resume its normal business activities today.
To protect the health and safety of customers and employees, the department recommends the continued practice of social distancing and the use of Face Coverings whenever conducting business in person.
The Tulare County Department of Child Support Services Offices are located at 8040 W Doe Avenue, Visalia and 259 North Main Street, Porterville.
For more information and resources visit www.tularecounty.ca.gov/dcss or call 1-866-901-3212.