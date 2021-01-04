The Tulare County Department of Child Support Services Porterville Office was closed on Monday.
The county stated after careful consideration, consultation, and out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our customers and employees, the decision has been made to immediately, temporarily, close the location in order to thoroughly clean and sanitize the office. The Visalia office remains open.
The call center can be reached by calling 866-901-3212. Court hearings for child support aren't affected by this closure and will proceed as scheduled.
The Porterville Office will resume its normal business activities effective Tuesday. To protect the health and safety of customers and employees, the department recommends the continued practice of social distancing and the use of cloth face coverings whenever conducting business in person.
The Tulare County Department of Child Support Services Offices are located at 8040 W Doe Avenue, Visalia and 259 North Main Street, Porterville. Check our website for additional information and resources at www.tularecounty.ca.gov/dcss or call 1-866-901-3212.