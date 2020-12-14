Tulare County Department of Child Support Services offices in Porterville and Visalia have been temporarily closed.
“After careful consideration, and consultation, and out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our customers and employees, the decision has been made to immediately, albeit temporarily, close the locations in order to thoroughly clean and sanitize both offices,” Tulare County Health and Human Services said in a statement.
The call center remains open and can be reached by calling 866-901-3212. Court hearings for child support aren't affected by the closure and will proceed as scheduled.
The Visalia and Porterville offices will resume their normal business activities effective, Wednesday, December 16.
To protect the health and safety of customers and employees, the department recommends the continued practice of social fistancing and the use of cloth face coverings whenever conducting business in person.
The Tulare County Department of Child Support Services offices are located at 8040 W Doe Avenue, Visalia, and 259 North Main Street, Porterville.