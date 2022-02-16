In response to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the community, effective Wednesday, the Tulare County Department of Child Support Services Porterville Office is temporarily closed.
After careful consideration, consultation, and out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of customers and employees, the decision has been made to immediately, temporarily close the location in order to thoroughly clean and sanitize the office.
The Visalia Office remains open.The call center can be reached by calling 866-901-3212. Court hearings for child support aren't affected by the closure and will proceed as scheduled.
The Porterville Office will resume its normal business activities Thursday.
To protect the health and safety of customers and employees, the department recommends the continued practice of Social Distancing and the use of cloth face coverings whenever conducting business in person.
The Tulare County Department of Child Support Services Offices are located at 8040 W Doe Avenue, Visalia and 259 North Main Street, Porterville.
The county stated the public's health and safety is its first priority.