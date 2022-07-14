Two Porterville brothers accused of an armed robbery of a market in Earlimart have been arrested.
Bernardo Martinez, 19, and David Martinez, 26, were arrested.
Just before 9:30 p.m Wednesday, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to the “Gas Wars Market” at 855 S. State in Earlimart for an armed robbery.
When Deputies arrived on scene, they learned two men, one armed with a handgun, walked into the store and took two cash registers. There was a shot fired by the suspect, but no one was hurt. The suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of money.
On Thursday, TCSO Detectives tracked down and arrested Bernardo Martinez and David Martinez in Porterville for the armed robbery. Bernardo was in possession of a loaded gun at the time of the arrest. Deputies also found evidence inside the vehicle that connected the brothers to the robbery.
Bernardo and David Martinez were booked into the South County Detention facility on charges of attempted murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime and having a concealed firearm in a vehicle.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Hector Rodriguez or Detective Kevin Flaherty with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218. Or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194, or through email at tcso@tipnow.com