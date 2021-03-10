The Porterville Breakfast Lions Club are hosting their annual Lions Speech Contest for high school students via Zoom on Thursday evening.
The Lions Speech Contest is an event in which students from five of the local high schools (Harmony Magnet Academy, Porterville Military Academy, Monache High School, Porterville High School, and Summit Charter Collegiate Academy) will compete for the chance to win $100 and the opportunity to compete at the next level of the competition.
Students will give a 5-10 minute speech for an audience of viewers and three judges. This year's topic is especially relevant: "Distance and Online Learning: Pros and Cons." As schools have been in the distance learning model for a year now, the Porterville Breakfast Lions Club is excitedly anticipating the students' perspectives as they enlighten the audience with their experiences as students during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
This Year's Topic: Distance and Online Learning: Pros and Cons
Date: Thursday, March 11, 2020Time: Contest begins @ 6:00 pm
The Zoom link for the event is here:
https://portervilleschools-org.zoom.us/j/97401004657
Meeting ID: 974 0100 4657
One tap mobile
+16699006833,,97401004657# US (San Jose)
Find your local number: https://portervilleschools-org.zoom.us/u/ayKaG6waN