The Porterville Breakfast Lions Club annual Brewfest is coming back. The event will be held for the first time in four years as it was last held in 2019.
The event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building. Due to COVID restrictions the event wasn't held in 2020, 2021 and 2022. Tickets purchased in 2020 will be honored.
The event raises funds for the Lions Club's sight conservation program which offers coverage for vision exams, eyeglasses and other vision needs in the community.
Sponsors for the event include Century 21 Jordan-Link, Carroll's Tire Warehouse, Gary Reed, Glass Doctor, Eagle Mountain Casino, KTIP radio, Milinich Body Works, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory, Porterville Recorder, Ranch Way Minit Mart, Sierra Minit Mart, Smith's Roofing, Townsend Architectural Group, Valley Pacific and Webb and Son.
Tickets cost $25 in advance and $30 the day of the event. The Lions Club stated its pleased to host the annual event and make it available to the community.
Varieties of beer and wine will be available. The event will also feature music, a car and motorcycle show, a cigar booth and food.
Tickets can be purchased from any Lions Club member or at Century 21 Jordan-Link, 878 W. Morton Avenue. For more information call Lions Club president Gary Santos, 559-359-3345.