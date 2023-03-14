Porterville, CA (93257)

Today

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.