While there are no items set for public discussion on the agenda for Tuesday’s Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting, several items on the consent calendar concern the Porterville and surrounding areas.
The board will consider reaffirming the existence of emergencies at Bartlett Park due to damages sustained by the recent floodings. The emergency is declared due to a well failure and damage around the park.
Construction for the Deer Creek bridge project in Terra Bella as complete is on the consent calendar for approval. The project includes three separate locations that were repaired along Deer Creek, as well as one location that was repaired as part of the Tule River bridge project near Tulare. A. Teichert and Sons, Inc. handled the Deer Creek bridge project construction, and Dawson-Mauldin, LLC constructed the Tule River bridge project. Both construction companies are local to the Central Valley.
The board may approve a loan agreement with the Pixley Public Utility District for the repairs and adjustments along Court Avenue. The agreement would be part of the 2023 Road Repair and Accountability Act and won't exceed the amount of $92,000.
The board will also receive a presentation concerning the county’s Health and Human Services Agency's progress and priorities.
Tuesday’s meeting of the Tulare County Board of Supervisors will begin at 6 p.m. this week, rather than the regular meeting time of 9 a.m. The meeting will remain in the supervisors chambers in Visalia.