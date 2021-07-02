Another longtime institution in Porterville will be no more.
The Automobile Club of Southern California, better known as AAA, will close its Porterville office.
The office will close on Wednesday, September 1. An AAA office has been located in Porterville for decades.
AAA said more customers deciding to use AAA services without requiring to come into the office led to the decision to close it down.
“Due to declining walk-in visits and changes in our members’ preferences to receive services via other means such as online and toll-free phone calls, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s Porterville branch will be closing on Wednesday, September 1,” said Jeffrey Spring, Corporate Communications Manager for Automobile Club of Southern California.
Spring, though, did add the decision to close the office didn't come easy. “We have served members in Porterville for decades and the decision to close the office has been a difficult one,” he said.
The non-profit American Automobile Association that includes a federation of motor clubs, including Automobile Club of Southern California, is known for providing auto and other insurance to its members and other services, notably roadside assistance.
But something AAA members also enjoyed was being able to go to the Porterville office and take care of major Department of Motor Vehicle requirements such as title transaction and registration renewal. AAA members locally could go to the Porterville office and take care of DMV business in far less time than it would take at the DMV.
AAA still offers DMV services online. But those in Porterville who want to take care of DMV business — or any other AAA related business — in person will now have to travel to Visalia after September 1.
Until September 1, the Porterville office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. And the Visalia office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Spring noted AAA members can manage their account online or request services at AAA.com, by using the Auto Club mobile app or calling a toll-free number.
“We will continue to provide service to members through our toll-free telephone numbers where you can call our staff for personalized roadside assistance, travel planning, and auto, homeowners, watercraft, and life insurance sales and service,” Spring said.
Although AAA noted a lack of walk-in visits as a reason for closing the Porterville office while walk-in traffic wasn't brisk at the office on Tuesday morning there were a number of customers who continued to come in.
And judging by the comments on the Porterville FYI Facebook page which noted the office's pending closing, the office will be missed.
“Oh no!! They can't close, they're needed so much!! If they close I'm canceling my insurance with them. I'm not going all the way to Visalia!!” one person posted.
And also judging by calls to the regional office, the Porterville office will be missed. When the Recorder attempted to reach the regional office on Thursday afternoon there was a message that stated the mailbox was full.