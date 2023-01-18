The Ponderosa area is no longer snowed in, but only escorted travel up to the Ponderosa area is being allowed at the current time.
The Tulare County Regional Management Agency, RMA, provided an update on road conditions on Wednesday. Authorities will begin to offer escorted travel on the Western Divide Highway to Ponderosa on Wednesday, but today will be just a one-time escort.
A one-time escort from California Hot Springs to Ponderosa is being provided at 2 p.m. and a one-time escort is being provided down from Ponderosa at 3:30 p.m.
Beginning Thursday escorted travel will be offered at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. from California Hot Springs to Ponderosa and at 1 and 3 p.m. down from Ponderosa.
Ponderosa residents should receive alters regarding resident travel. Those who don't receive alerts should call RMA, 559-624-7000
The Tulare Regional Management Agency expected the Western Divide Highway to be open for travel without restrictions on Monday, but that was based on no more storms coming to the area. In the case of a storm the gates will be closed until the road is cleared.
It looks promising the Western Divide Highway can eventually be open without restrictions for the time being as the forecast calls for the weather to clear. At Ponderosa there's 30 percent chance of snow Thursday and a 20 percent chance of snow Thursday night but otherwise skies were expected to be clear at least through Tuesday.
A remnant of the storm could be seen late Tuesday afternoon as a funnel cloud was spotted north of Porterville in the Strathmore area.
In the Ponderosa/Pine Flat/California Hot Springs/Johnsondale areas the Western Highway Divide has been closed on Mountain Road 107 from Mile Post 2 to Mountain Road 50 and on Mountain Road 50 from Mile Post 1 to Mountain Road 107 but again escorts will be provided on a daily basis.
RMA stated as of 8 a.m. Wednesday Highway 190 was closed just past Camp Nelson. Tulare County Fifth District Supervisor and Board of Supervisors Chair Dennis Townsend asked for the road closure to be moved up just past Camp Nelson so Camp Nelson could be open for residents and visitors and for such purposes as propane being brought to the area. RMA did state people should continue to check with CalTrans for updates.
Townsend posted on his Facebook page on Monday it could be weeks before Highway 190 is reopened.
Also as of 8 a.m. Tuesday Road 184 from Avenue 24 to Avenue 32 in the Ducor area was closed as was Lower Grove Drive at the Tule River Bridge and the bridge over the Tule River on Upper Globe Drive.
A seasonal closure is in effect for Fox Drive from the Western Divide Highway to Tip Drive Mountain Road 179B as the road is closed for the snow season. A season closure is also in effect for Balch Park at MP37 and Bear Creek at MP8.
For more information call 559-624-7000 or visit https://tularecounty.ca.gov/rma/public-works/roads/road-bridge-information-and-closures/