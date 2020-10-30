While there's already been a large number of mail-in ballots cast, those waiting to cast their votes in-person can do so beginning Saturday.
Polls will be open for in-person voting for the next four days. The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Tuesday, November 2 and then on election day, Tuesday, November 3, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
There are 19 poll locations in Tulare County, including three in Porterville and one in Lindsay. The polling locations in Porterville are at Porterville College, the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building and the CHMA Community Center at 466 E. Putnam Avenue. The poll location in Lindsay is at the Lindsay Memorial Building, 775 N. Elmwood.
There will also be two additional polling locations in the area open on election day, Tuesday, November 3, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.: The Springville Memorial Building and at the Tule River Tribal Office, 340 North Reservation Road.
Voters can vote at any of the polling places in Tulare County.
Those affected by the Sequoia Complex Fire can go to the Tulare County Elections website, https://tularecoelections.org/elections/, for voting information.
Voting by mail-in ballots can still be done. Mail-in ballots placed through the mail need to be postmarked by November 3.
But mail-in ballots can be dropped off at three local drop-off box locations: The City of Portervlle Drop-off-CND Fuel Station at 555 N. Prospect; the Porterville Transit Center, 61 W. Oak; and Lindsay City Hall, 150 N. Mirage.
The deadline to place mail-in ballots in drop-off boxes is 8 p.m. Tuesday, November To track the status of your mail-in ballot go to https://electbsl.tularecoelections.org/
Mail-in ballots can still be picked up at the Tulare County Elections office in the Government Plaza at 5951 S. Mooney in Visalia. Office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.