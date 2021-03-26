When it comes to the pending recall of Governor Gavin Newsom polls continue to show he should survive the recall effort — but that there's dwindling support for Newsom.
A poll conducted by Probolsky Research, an independent California-based firm, basically concluded the recall would fail when placed on the ballot.
The process of verifying signatures for a recall election of Newsom is now underway and it's virtually certain supporters have the needed 1.5 million verified signatures to trigger a recall election.
In a recall election two questions would be asked: one, if voters approve of recalling Newsom. If a majority of voters say yes, the second question would then be in effect in which voters would vote for one of all the candidates for governor who are on the ballot.
In that event the candidate with the most votes would be elected governor and a majority — more than 50 percent — wouldn't be needed. A recall election would likely happen in November.
Polls, including the Probolsky poll, show the recall vote would fail. Even if it was approved polls, including the Probolsky poll show Newsom would win a recall election.
The Probolsky poll found 52.3 percent of voters would vote against the recall while only 34.6 percent would support it. The poll found 46 percent of registered voters and 53 percent of likely voters would vote to keep Newsom in office in a recall election. Forty percent of registered voters and 35 percent of likely voters would vote to remove him.
But the poll shows two-thirds of Democrats would vote for Newsom which is actually a relatively low number for the state. But registered Democrats still outnumber Republicans 2-1 in the state.
Republicans overwhelmingly would vote to oust Newsom but independents slightly support Newsom when it comes to the recall. Fort-three percent of independents would vote against the recall while 41 percent would vote for it.
Newsom still has strong support from African American voters as they support him by a 72 to 19 percent margin. But Newsom is losing support from Hispanic voters, which provided an interesting result in the poll.
While Hispanic voters would vote against the recall by 11 percent they also said if given the choice, 45 percent would vote to remove Newsom from office while 41 percent would vote to keep him as governor, although 14 percent were also undecided.
Those results could be due to the fact Hispanics have been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic and have also initially been left out when it comes to vaccine availability. That's a point made by Adam Probolosky who conducted the poll, saying circumstances and not politics are driving the poll results for Hispanics.
"It's important not to assume that it's a partisan thing," he said.
Pollsters have been referring to the “warning signs” for Newsom when it comes to lower support among Hispanics and Democrats. Another poll conducted by Emerson College concluded if a prominent Democrat jumped into the race in a recall election that could spell trouble for Newsom.
That poll's results was also similar to the Probolsky poll in that Newsom is relatively safe in a recall election. But nearly 60 percent of those who responded in that poll also said it would be time for a change when it comes to Newsom seeking reelection in the 2022 election.
Prominent Republicans who have announced they would challenge Newsom in a recall election include former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer and businessman John Cox.
The Probolsky poll surveyed 900 voters by phone and online between March 16-19. The poll has a margin of error of 3.3 percent.